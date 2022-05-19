Wigan neighbours plan charity street party to mark Queen's platinum jubilee

People living on Cashmore Drive in Hindley are planning a big street party, which will include a DJ, cake sale, treasure hunt and more.

They will be raising money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as well as celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Kayleigh Edwardson, far left, is organising the party with her neighbours

It will be held from 11am to 4pm on Friday, June 3.

Organiser Kayleigh Edwardson, 28, who works as a management liability underwriter, said: “We’ve got a Facebook page for the estate and I thought we should do something for the jubilee but also to raise money for the hospice and everyone thought it was a great idea.

“Everyone is up for it; people have pitched in with loads of different ideas. One of the neighbours is a DJ and he’ll be playing, we’re having a cake sale, a treasure hunt for the kids and one of the residents is going to do face paints.

“We’re doing a competition, a raffle and some people are doing jumble sales or book stalls. All these ideas keep popping into my head!

“It's a nice way of supporting the hospice, but also getting that community spirit going. There are people on the estate who don’t see many people so it will be nice to get everyone together.”