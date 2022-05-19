More Than Words CIC has opened its Catwalk of Emotions exhibition at the Turnpike Gallery, Leigh.

The charity, based at The Edge in Wigan, works with young people and adults with disabilities and/or autism and specialises in performances highlighting issues specific to disabled people which they often take out into the community.

The exhibition launched with a performance combining dance, drama and music.

Members of More Than Words CIC perform at the launch of their catwalk of emotions exhibit.

There are two artwork projects on display. Catwal, looks at the transition from Winter to Spring, and how the world emerges from the darkness of one season into the freshness of the next season.

Emotions looks at how our emotions fall into many colours, from the calm of blues to the fire of reds, with everything inbetween.

Elaine Delaney, who has been working with students at More Than Words, said: “The students have really worked really hard on their artwork, and it’s enabled them to immerse themselves into a world of beauty.

The catwalk of emotions arwork on display at The Turnpike Gallery

"They’ve enjoyed exploring, creating and sharing their work with their friends and family, and now the community.

"They’ve used their favourite colours to express their feelings, which was especially important during the Covid pandemic.”

The art exhibition runs until May 27 and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.

For more information about More Than Words, contact them on 01942 735426 or visit their website www.morethanwordsadvocacy.co.uk

Jack Valentine with some of his work at the catwalk of emotions exhibit