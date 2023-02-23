Mum-of-three Joanne Margerison, 40, had been suffering from back pain, which at first she thought it was sciatica.

But when her GP referred her for a CT scan, it returned the devastating diagnosis that she had primary bowel cancer which had spread to her lungs, liver, bones and spleen. She was told this meant she could have only weeks or months to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne, who had been working as a haematology specialist nurse at Wigan Infirmary for the past 10 years, said: “It came as a really big shock. We were in Disneyland on January 6 and it just came from nowhere. I had no inkling of this till I was told.

Joanne Margerison, 40, is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment after the aggressive form of cancer was diagnosed

“I had my first chemo last week, but I’m told it could be weeks or months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her job at Wigan Infirmary meant she was the main point of contact for patients with haematological cancers, supporting thousands of patients by guiding them through chemo and their cancer journey effectively.

While the NHS can only offer Joanne palliative chemotherapy, she might be able to extend the time she has left by travelling to Germany where she has been offered specialised treatment.

Joanne Margerison pictured at Disneyland in January this year with her three children (left to right) Tahlia (five), Oliver (14), and Teddy (seven)

She said: “It’s incurable but I just want to prolong my life a bit longer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her partner Chi Lam said: “Joanne is a remarkable woman who has devoted her life to serving others. She has touched the lives of countless people throughout her career, offering care, compassion, and expertise to those who needed it most. She has been a pillar of strength for her patients, colleagues, and community, and now it's time for us to return the favour.

“We are doing our best to support her in her time of need. She has shown strength and determination throughout her battle with cancer, and we hope that her journey will inspire others who are going through similar challenges.”