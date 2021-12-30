Wigan Observer - Year in Pictures 2021

More in the Wigan Observer this week.
A delightful story to cover, in between photos and video, little Fred was chasing me around the room (he moves faster than expected) headbutting my feet, he may be small, but he's mighty! Standish resident Emma Appleton was delighted to have her pet tortoise Fred back home, after he went missing for a week, he was found after a social media appeal.
YEAR IN PICTURES 2021 - WIGAN
Throughout March I took a photograph every day of whatever I saw that inspired me or made me smile and posted it on Facebook. My aim was to encourage people to take the time to pause, breathe and really take in what's all around us.
MINDFUL MARCH - DAY 10 - A minute of magic just happened! I was just looking at the images I'd taken today in a very grey and rainy Wigan and wasn't too happy at what I was about to post. I looked out the window and ran out into the garden. A brief moment captured (and the best weather it's been all day!)
Manchester bombing survivors, Millie Tomlinson from Wigan, left, and Caitlin McNeil. They met during the filming of a documentary about the incident, became friends and are now a couple - It was really nice to a cover this story and for something to bloom from such a sad and tragic event.
It was good to be part of a crowd again after some Covid restrictions were lifted and I witnessed the highs and lows of football fans as England played well in Euro 2020 (delayed a year because of Covid) reaching the final, where they lost to Italy as the game went to penalties. WIGAN - 11-07-21 (FULL SIZE) - Joy and sorrow as fans watch England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final - Italy won in penalties. Pictured at Morty's Sports Bar and Kitchen, King Street, Wigan.