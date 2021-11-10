Wigan Old Courts sell-out event showcasing local talent proves to be huge success

The Rent Party at the Old Courts proved to be a success

Over 140 people went down to the venue to enjoy Rent Part, an immersive show with the aim of making a long-term difference to local communities through co-creation.

In total, five artists from Wigan took to the stage to demonstrate their talent and share their personal stories.

Artistic Director at the Old Courts Jonny Davenport said: “It goes without saying that these brilliant Wiganers fully embraced the moment and let everyone in with their talent, vulnerability and honesty.

“This definitely feels like a moment that will be remembered for a very long time by the cast, audience and us as an organisation.”

Performances included original acoustic music from singer songwriters Zha Olu, Alice Mae and Sarah Hardman, who also shared stories about sexuality, mental health and following your dreams.

Meanwhile, poet Shaun Fallows shared his hilarious and thought-provoking poetry with the crowd and celebrated the release of his new book, while spoken word artist Jamie Lee delivered an inspiring monologue about his neurodiversity and Nigerian heritage.

The show is part of a long-term project by The Moving Roots Network, which is a collective of arts organisations across the UK who will bring three shows to their communities over three years.

Having co-creation means all voices are heard, leadership is shared, and all parties benefit from having the support of each other to help bring their creative vision to life.

Rent Party Wigan was directed by Darren Pritchard, Stuart Bowden and produced by Jess O’Neill.