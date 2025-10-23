Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams, receives the Heart of the Community award at a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall, with the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, Coun Pat Draper, far right, and volunteers

The hard-working team behind Wigan organisation Daffodils Dreams has been recognised with a special award.

Founder Maureen Holcroft and her team of volunteers were given the Heart of the Community award during a ceremony at Wigan Town Hall.

The Mayor of Wigan borough Coun Jenny Bullen presented them with a certificate, glass award and engraved silver salver on behalf of Douglas ward councillor Pat Draper.

After the presentation, they enjoyed refreshments and a buffet lunch in the mayor’s parlour.

Daffodils Dreams was founded in 2018 to help vulnerable youngsters in Wigan and their families by providing essential items and positive experiences, such as days out and Christmas Eve boxes.

They raise money by holding a variety of events, work with businesses and charities, and run a shop on Wallgate, in Wigan town centre.

Coun Draper, who nominated Daffodils Dreams for the award, first met Maureen and her team in 2018 when they were based at St James’ Church in Poolstock and has seen the community interest company go from strength to strength.

She said: “Maureen, Kevin, Noreen, Karen and all the volunteers are the heart of the organisation. They are amazing. They deserve this award to recognise the hard work and dedication to Daffodil Dreams over the last eight years and the support they have shown to children and families of the whole Wigan borough.

“I was so happy to organise this event and thank the mayor and consort for making the presentation to the wonderful, amazing Maureen, Kevin and all the volunteers of the Daffodil Dreams team. Well done and well deserved to all.”

Maureen said: “What a wonderful honour!

“We’re truly grateful to receive the Heart of the Community award from the Mayor Coun Jenny Bullen and consort Coun Andrew Bullen. A huge thank you to Coun Pat Draper for nominating Daffodils Dreams and organising such a lovely afternoon.

“This award not only belongs to Kev and myself but to all our wonderful volunteers who give their time, energy and hearts to support our community. It was a great afternoon enjoyed by so many of our amazing team.”