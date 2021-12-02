Wigan organisation puts on an evening to thank backers

The annual Patrons Dinner provided, in typical Wigan Youth Zone style, an overview for all attendees of how the charity has adapted over the past 18-months to continue having a positive impact on thousands of young people from across the borough.

The event held at the Youth Zone on Friday November 12 was dedicated to the charity’s patrons – local individuals and businesses who support the Youth Zone with annual contributions, enabling the charity to continue to facilitate thousands of meaningful interactions with young people each year.

Almost 65 local individual and business supporters attended the Patron’s Dinner, enjoying a 4 course meal and a host of entertainment from the Youth Zone members including a stunning duet by members Ava & Jazz Critchley, who took advantage of the Youth Zone’s very own Recording Studio throughout Lockdown.

The Wigan Youth Zone Patron's Dinner

The team also elaborated on some of the amazing highlights from the past 12 months such as achievements throughout the pandemic, the impact of mentoring and an insight to Wigan Youth Zone member’s journeys.

Patrons attending the evening were extremely impressed by the positive work the Youth Zone is accomplishing and reiterated their commitment to the Youth Zone and young people locally.

Eileen and Gary Vizard from Energy Ace, Patrons of the Youth Zone, said: “Thank you for the invite to the patrons dinner on Friday. The children where amazingly inspirational and the talent they showed throughout the night was phenomenal for such young adults.

Members performing skills they have learned attending the Youth Zone

"The Youth zone facilities are second to none and the ethos that every child matters shone through with children been given the opportunity to reach for the stars and making their dreams come true.

"Well done to the staff and helpers at the youth zone, you are transforming the lives of the future adults of the town.”

The sheer variety of activities, opportunities and support on offer at the Youth Zone requires a cross-community funding commitment of £1.6m per annum and patronage provides a significant proportion of this vital investment into the town’s future.

