Two Wigan organisations are celebrating being the only agencies in the country to secure funding in the latest round of awards from a national foundation.

Happy Smiles Training and All Ears MHA (Mental Health Awareness) have each been awarded £100K from one of The Fore’s valued funding partners.

The Fore is a venture philanthropy fund backing exceptional small organisations with high potential and they facilitated the application and assessment process through which the funding was provided.

Amy Madden, who runs All Ears MHA, said: “When I found out I’d been successful I burst out crying.

Amy Madden and Alex Winstanley

"The application process was challenging but I loved it, it helped me to be clear about what my five-year vision was for the organisation.”

Alex Winstanley, who co-founded Happy Smiles Training, a disabled people lead training provider, added: “Amy and I had met before, but we had no idea that we’d both been shortlisted. I only realised when I finished my presentation and saw that Amy was up next!

“When I found out we’d been awarded the funding I was speechless, and I’m not often lost for words.”

Amy set up All Ears MHA in 2020 to support local young people with their mental health.

Amy struggled with her own mental health as a teenager after her best friend, Aleysha Rothwell, died from suicide, when they were both 16.

The pair attended St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School in Ashton, before Aleysha relocated to Bolton in year 10

Amy went on to train in psychotherapy and counselling before setting up All Ears and plans to use the funding to help her support more young people as well as running training courses for professionals in art therapy, self-healing regulation methods and active listening.

She said: “My belief is that mental health support shouldn’t be a luxury, and my aim is that I’ll be able to offer support to young people without a long waiting list.

“The funding will also help me to have a new base in Pemberton so that I can set up a mental health hub there for young people.”

Alex plans to use the new funding to expand the already successful Happy Smiles Training initiative.

Happ Smiles provides interactive inclusion and diversity training focusing on disability awareness and social inclusion.

It was set up in Wigan in 2019 by Alex and his friend Haydn Smith, who has cerebral palsy.

Since it was created, it has expanded its reach and is now committed to creating more inclusive and resilient communities

He said: “The money will help us to bring on an operations director so that we can continue to thrive in the borough.

“We want to be able to offer leadership development for everyone involved, both through volunteering and paid work.

“We also plan to expand the organisation across the region. We've realised that we have a unique model and it’s having such an impact in Wigan and Leigh – upskilling local disabled people – so expanding across Greater Manchester will help broaden the opportunities both for disabled people across the region and for those in the borough.”