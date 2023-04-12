Wigan Paralympian enters penthouse in penultimate episode of Channel 4 series Rise and Fall

In a teaser for the next episode of Rise and Fall, Isaak Dalglish, from Standish, was one of two people chosen to become a “ruler".

It means he could be in with a chance of winning thousands of pounds in the series finale tomorrow.

As Isaak prepared to take on his final task, he said he was going to go in “all guns blazing” and that he was doing it for “the boys in Wigan.”

Rise And Fall sees people who begin the game as equals find themselves either in a position of control as a “ruler” or powerless as a “grafter”.

The grafters must survive in a cramped basement with no natural light, bland food and physically demanding challenges to build a cash fund only the rulers can win.

Meanwhile, rulers live in a luxurious penthouse as they encourage the grafters to work harder, but if they push too hard they might find themselves toppled from power.

Isaak Dalglish on Channel 4's Rise and Fall

Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, which will be decided by the other players.

At the end of the game, only one ruler will have the chance of winning a life-changing prize of up to £100,000.