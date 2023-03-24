Wigan Paralympian Isaak Dalglish puts down his badminton racquet to join Channel 4 series Rise and Fall

Isaak Dalglish, from Standish, was one of two new recruits introduced during Thursday’s episode of Channel 4’s Rise and Fall.

The 24-year-old – who was born with achondroplasia, one of the most common forms of dwarfism – has dedicated more than a decade of his life to sport.

Isaak Dalglish on Channel 4's Rise and Fall

He had a rapid ascent through the ranks after picking up a racquet for the first time at Bryn Badminton Club and has won European and world championship medals.

But now his attention has moved away from the badminton court as he appears on television screens around the country.

The new reality series allows members of the public to put their personal theories to the test in a game about how to win power, keep it and use it to influence others.

Rise And Fall sees people who begin the game as equals find themselves either in a position of control as a “ruler” or powerless as a “grafter”.

The grafters must survive in a cramped basement with no natural light, bland food and physically demanding challenges to build a cash fund only the rulers can win.

Meanwhile, rulers live in a luxurious penthouse as they encourage the grafters to work harder, but if they push too hard they might find themselves toppled from power.

Anyone can rise to a position of power and anyone can fall, which will be decided by the other players.