A bump and buggy walk was held at Three Sisters Nature Reserve for people to get active and socialise with those in a similar situation.

They followed a route on good paths, which was accessible for prams to provide a smooth ride for tots.

Tracey Morris leads the walk

Nearly 200 free group walks are being held for Greater Manchester Walking Festival during May, which is also National Walking Month.

There is something to suit every ability, with the range of walks available to search online based on distance or grading, proximity to public transport, accessibility by wheelchair, buggy-friendly walks, and routes close to cafes and pubs.

The walks are provided by community groups, walking groups and a range of organisations working across Greater Manchester.

To find out more and get involved, go to the festival’s website at www.gmwalking.co.uk/festival-routes