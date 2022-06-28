Wigan parents to host major fund-raiser in memory of their toddler daughter

Alice-Rae Gray was just two when she succumbed to stage 4 neuroblastoma in August last year, months after being diagnosed with it.

Cal and Natalie, who live in Norley, have organised the event in order to raise money in remembrance of Alice-Rae while proceeds will be donated to ward 86 at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The fund-raiser is set to take place on Sunday July 3 and the people of Wigan have been encouraged to attend if possible to support a brilliant cause.

A picture of Alice-Rae.

The idea was initially suggested by Cal’s football team – Whelley Scorpions who will host AFC Leigh in two charity matches between the first teams and reserves at St Catharine’s Rec, in Whelley.

The first match is scheduled to kick off at 11am. Following the double-header a family fun day will be held at Whelley Labour Club, getting under way at 3pm with a whole host of attractions to bring in the crowds.

The charity event aims to have something for all the family with a fairground and balloon-making area being just a couple of activities for the children.

Meanwhile there will be a plentiful amount of raffle prizes to be won courtesy of donated goods from local businesses, including a weekend away in Wales.

The family wish to generate money for ward 86 at the hospital because it was the team there who supported them throughout Alice-Rae’s battle with neuroblastoma – a rare but vicious form of cancer.

Natalie said “We’d really like to thank everyone for the support we have been shown over the last couple of months.

“We’d like to use our pain and heartache as a motive to do good in the world and we can do this by raising money in memory of Alice-Rae for Manchester Children’s Hospital who helped us massively throughout.”

Wiganers have already shown great compassion for the family. After Alice-Rae’s diagnosis, they took the toddler into their hearts and raised more than £10,000 to help pay the bills as they cared for her.