Wigan pays tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease
Politicians and members of the community gathered at Wigan’s Mesnes Park for the annual International Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST
It is a chance to pay tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease, and was again hosted by Friends of Mesnes Park at the memorial tree.
After a minute’s silence was observed, there were talks by several speakers including former councillor and miner Eric Foster, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and council leader David Molyneux.
