News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
12 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
15 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
17 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Wigan pays tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease

Politicians and members of the community gathered at Wigan’s Mesnes Park for the annual International Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony.

By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:05 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST

It is a chance to pay tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease, and was again hosted by Friends of Mesnes Park at the memorial tree.

After a minute’s silence was observed, there were talks by several speakers including former councillor and miner Eric Foster, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and council leader David Molyneux.

.

1. Rose tributes left during the Workers' Memorial Day ceremony held at Mesnes Park, Wigan.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

2. Memorial ceremony attendees bow their heads

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

3. Phyll Cullen, Lisa Nandy, Michael McLoughlin and David Molyneux

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
.

4. Former councillor and miner Eric Foster addresses attendees

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WiganPoliticiansLisa Nandy