Wigan pensioner who sent platinum jubilee poem to the Queen honours 'wonderful woman'

Lilian Goulding, from Standish, has lived through the whole of the Queen’s reign and always followed the monarch’s life with interest, as she was just a few years older than her.

The 92-year-old said: “In three months time I’ll be 93! It’s crazy to think I watched her get crowned some 70 years ago."

Lilian has fond memories of watching the coronation in 1953, while living with her mother-in-law shortly after getting married as she saved to buy a house.

She said: "We were one of the first on our street to get a TV, so all the neighbours joined us to watch the coronation. I remember it rather vividly.

"She was a wonderful woman throughout her time as monarch.

“We must honour her in the best possible way we can. She has been a huge part of the history within this country.”

Lilian is considering writing another poem to honour Her Majesty

A keen writer from the age of six, Lilian would attend local Age UK meet-ups and present her work there.

It got noticed and eventually she was given the title of honorary poet laureate.

She wrote a poem entitled Elizabeth The Great ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations and sent it to Her Majesty.

Much to Lilian’s surprise she received a response from the Queen herself, along with a photograph of Prince Philip.