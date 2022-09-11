News you can trust since 1853
Wigan pensioner who sent platinum jubilee poem to the Queen honours 'wonderful woman'

Wigan’s honorary poet laureate has shared her memories after the death of the Queen, just months after writing a poem to mark her platinum jubilee.

By Matt Pennington
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Lilian Goulding, from Standish, has lived through the whole of the Queen’s reign and always followed the monarch’s life with interest, as she was just a few years older than her.

The 92-year-old said: “In three months time I’ll be 93! It’s crazy to think I watched her get crowned some 70 years ago."

Lilian has fond memories of watching the coronation in 1953, while living with her mother-in-law shortly after getting married as she saved to buy a house.

WIGAN - 11-02-22 Wigan's honorary poet laureate Lilian Goulding, 92, has written a poem and sent it to the Queen, celebrating her platinum jubilee and was delighted to receive a letter back.

She said: "We were one of the first on our street to get a TV, so all the neighbours joined us to watch the coronation. I remember it rather vividly.

"She was a wonderful woman throughout her time as monarch.

“We must honour her in the best possible way we can. She has been a huge part of the history within this country.”

Lilian is considering writing another poem to honour Her Majesty

A keen writer from the age of six, Lilian would attend local Age UK meet-ups and present her work there.

It got noticed and eventually she was given the title of honorary poet laureate.

She wrote a poem entitled Elizabeth The Great ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations and sent it to Her Majesty.

Much to Lilian’s surprise she received a response from the Queen herself, along with a photograph of Prince Philip.

She was delighted with the response she received, which took her by surprise.

