Wigan performer hopes to reach Christmas number one with LadBaby's version of Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas?

Boy George tribute act Paul Sutton – known as Boy Gorgeous – appears in the LadBaby single Food Aid, which is in the running for Christmas numberone.

It is a new version of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? and could become the fifth consecutive Christmas chart-topper for LadBaby, which is made of married couple Mark and Roxanne Hoyle.

Proceeds will be donated to food bank charity Trussell Trust and Band Aid.

Paul Sutton as Boy George with LadBaby, aka Roxanne and Mark Hoyle

But it currently faces tough competition from festive classics All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey and Wham’s Last Christmas.

Paul, who grew up in Springfield and now lives in Horwich, said: “My agent asked if I would be interested in doing this video and I said I would. It was for food banks and putting food on people’s tables.

“I went to London, to Dean Street Studios, and it was recorded there. Martin Lewis was there and he has a cracking voice.

"They asked Bob Geldof if they could use the Band Aid song and they had some of the famous faces in it like Boy George.”

Paul Sutton appears in the video as Boy George, alongside LadBaby, finance expert Martin Lewis and other performers

Paul really enjoyed recording the song – and is now keeping his fingers crossed that it can top the charts and make a difference.

He is urging people in Wigan to show their support to him and the charities by buying the song.

He said: “It sold over half a million copies in the first couple of days.

"It’s got no real famous people in it, other than Martin Lewis, so I want to push it and get as much money as we can for food on people’s tables.

Paul Sutton as Boy George with finance expert Martin Lewis

"It feels so surreal to be part of it. It came out of the blue.

"My main concern is the message and money for people in crisis. Even people with jobs are going to food banks.”

The release of the single marks the end of a busy year for Paul, who has been performing as Boy George for seven years.