Wigan plans for Afghan evacuee welcome remain under wraps

Afghan evacuees arrive at RAF Brize Norton

It looks almost certain the borough will take in people who have been evacuated from the strife-torn country. But at present the plans are under wraps with issues discussed at a city-region level.

One source told the Wigan Post that councils were waiting to see how much money they might receive from the Government to help with re-settlements.

When Wigan Council was asked for an update, it referred readers to a statement by Greater Manchester Combined Authority which read: “Following the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Greater Manchester welcomes the decision of the UK government to accelerate the relocation of those individuals and families who have supported our British Armed Forces in Afghanistan, along with the resettlement plans for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. We recognise the elevated risk to those individuals and families and will support the UK government to relocate people to a place of safety in anyway we can.

Lisa Nandy

“Greater Manchester has welcomed a number of locally employed staff, and their families, from Afghanistan over the years and we will look to continue our support for this and other schemes where possible. For those arriving into the city-region as a temporary arrangement, welcome. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. We hope you and your families feel safe and are able to build successful lives and thrive in the UK.

Greater Manchester has a proud history of stepping up to international humanitarian efforts, in the fight for equality and peace for all. We welcome and will continue to protect and support those who have fled war and persecution.”

Shadow foreign secretary and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “The immediate priority must be accelerated efforts to get the estimated 4,000 UK nationals and the Afghans who supported us out of the country. The threat of retaliation from the Taliban towards these individuals is great and the Government was right to deploy troops to Kabul to provide security and capacity to do this.”