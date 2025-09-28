Musicians from an internationally acclaimed orchestra are joining forces with a Wigan poet for a special event at the town’s Old Courts.

Manchester Camerata is taking to the streets from Wednesday to Sunday, October 1 to 5, with Here We Are – five days of free pop-up concerts, open rehearsals and headline shows across all 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester.

Part of the tour stops off at Wigan, with a special collaboration at The Old Courts on Crawford Street, where Manchester Camerata’s String Quintet will join forces with local poet and performer Tom Stocks for an afternoon that blends live music and spoken word.

Tom’s work celebrates body positivity, northern humour and nostalgia, and his recent video series PO-E-TEA has seen him share poetry and conversation with strangers over a cup of tea.

Tom Stocks, also known as the Chubby Northerner

Tom said: “I’m so excited to work with The Old Courts and Camerata on this incredible project.

"It will be completely different from any other gig I’ve done, so to combine music and poetry will be really special, especially when some of my poetry combines body positivity, northern nostalgia and Greggs!”

Organisers say this unique Wigan event promises to be “intimate, uplifting and full of northern character” and a perfect example of Camerata’s mission to bring world-class music into the heart of local communities.

Jonny Davenport, artistic director at The Old Courts, said: “It has been fantastic working with world-class artists to create a brand-new show that blends spoken word with a string quintet.

"At The Old Courts we are passionate about making the arts accessible and one of the most powerful ways to do this is by bringing different art forms together in exciting, unexpected ways.

"When Manchester Camerata approached us to collaborate, we jumped at the chance to bring these incredible musicians to Wigan and to pair them with the brilliant Tom Stocks, whose work celebrates northern life with such honesty and humour.

"It has been a joy to see this project take shape, and we’re proud to offer audiences something that is both moving and uniquely local.

"As a Portfolio Organisation, we’re deeply grateful to Arts Council England and Greater Manchester Combined Authority for their continued support, which makes collaborations like this possible.

“This partnership is a true celebration of creativity, community and the power of the arts to bring people together, and I can’t wait for Wigan audiences to experience it."