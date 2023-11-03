Wigan postman hopes to support the hospice with his latest photography exhibition

A Wigan postman swapped letters for the lens as he produced an exhibition of scenic photographs.

While Chris Scaldwell will be familiar to many Shevington residents for his daily deliveries, they may not know he is also a talented amateur photographer.

He enjoys the great outdoors – often with his camera in hand – and an exhibition of 50 of his photographs are now on display at Village Art Gallery at Shevington Library.

They include wildlife photographs, scenic landscapes and a range of other images.

Chris, who lives in Pemberton, said: “My photography varies. I do a lot of walking and wild camping in the Lake District, so I come across some really gorgeous landscapes first thing in the morning and last thing at night.”

The pictures are available to buy and a percentage of the sales will be donated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice to mark its 40th anniversary.

The exhibition runs until the end of November.