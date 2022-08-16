Wigan Pride 2022: 19 pictures as rainbows fill the streets and equality and diversity is celebrated

The highly-anticipated summer event included a community parade followed by a day of live music and inspirational speeches.

Noughties pop sensation the Cheeky Girls topped the bill on the Unity Stage, along with a host of new artists performing at the event for the first time.

Council-led youth group BYOU managed the Believe Stage on Believe Square, where there were acoustic sets from up-and-coming local talent.

People were invited to dress in rainbow colours or bright yellow – the theme colour for this year, which represents energy and optimism.

