Wigan Pride 2022: 19 pictures as rainbows fill the streets and equality and diversity is celebrated

The streets of Wigan were given a splash of colour over the weekend as the town's Pride event celebrated equality and diversity.

By Sian Jones
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:55 am

The highly-anticipated summer event included a community parade followed by a day of live music and inspirational speeches.

Noughties pop sensation the Cheeky Girls topped the bill on the Unity Stage, along with a host of new artists performing at the event for the first time.

Council-led youth group BYOU managed the Believe Stage on Believe Square, where there were acoustic sets from up-and-coming local talent.

People were invited to dress in rainbow colours or bright yellow – the theme colour for this year, which represents energy and optimism.

1. Wigan Pride 2022

.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Pride 2022

.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Wigan Pride 2022

.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Pride 2022

.

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
PrideWigan
Next Page
Page 1 of 5