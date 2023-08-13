Wigan Pride 2023: Rainbows fill the streets to celebrate equality and diversity

The streets of Wigan were given a splash of colour on Saturday as the town's Pride event celebrated equality and diversity.

Despite the rain, people lined the streets to cheer on drag queens, LGBTQ+ charities and other organisations taking part in the parade followed by an afternoon of live music.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Sminty Drop and Cheddar Gorgeous topped the bill on the Unity Stage, along with Natalie Pilkington, star of the smash hit musical, Six and artists from across the North-West.

People were invited to dress in in shades of pink and blue – inspired by the transgender flag – alongside the usual splash of rainbows.

