Wigan Pride 2024: Rainbows fill the streets to celebrate equality and diversity

Despite the rain, people lined the streets to cheer on drag queens, LGBTQ+ charities and other organisations taking part in the parade followed by an afternoon of live music.

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz topped the bill on the Unity Stage, along with dance icon Kelly Llorenna, who array of smash hits with group N-Trance

Wigan star Karen Parry, who has performed on Top of the Pops also wowed crowds at the event.

The outdoor theatre area, new for 2024 and hosted on Standishgate, featured dramatic performances throughout the day, while council-led LGBTQ+ youth group BYOU, managed the Believe Stage on Believe Square featuring acoustic sets from up-and-coming local artists and enjoy family-friendly entertainment and arts activities.