Wigan Pride WILL go ahead following last minute weather concerns

This year's Wigan Pride will go ahead as planned today, to the relief of organisers who feared they would have to cancel the festivities at the 11th hour due to bad weather.

Forecasts had predicted howling winds of up to 50mph and heavy rain to batter Wigan today (Saturday, August 10), which would have forced Wigan Council to postpone the Pride parade until another day.

A statement from Wigan Council said: "It has been decided that Wigan Pride will go ahead as planned. Following a yellow weather warning issued from the Met Office yesterday, we have monitored the weather overnight and the wind speed has been reduced.

"We would like to thank everybody for their patience and hope you all enjoy this fantastic event. Please note that it is still forecast to be wet and windy, so please do dress for the occasion.

"The event will take place in Wigan Town Centre, 11am-5pm, with an Autism Friendly space being set up in The Fire Within HQ (The Galleries) where acts on stage will be streamed on a large screen."

The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, diversity and tolerance involves a parade from Mesnes Park to Wigan town centre and entertainment on two stages in Market Place and Believe Square.