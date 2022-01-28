Wigan primary school gets special visit from policeman

PCSO Andrew Critchley visited Wrightington Mossy Lea primary school in Wrightington where he spoke to all year groups about road safety, online safety and how to report an incident.

The children even got to try on the police uniform and turn the car siren on.

