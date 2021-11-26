Wigan primary school pupils to be judges in Blue Peter book awards
Young readers will soon have their heads buried in books after being given a special honour for a prestigious competition.
Friday, 26th November 2021, 10:55 am
Updated
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:02 am
St Joseph’s RC Primary in Wrightington has been selected as one of 12 schools in the UK to judge the Blue Peter book awards.
The contest celebrates the best authors, illustrators and the greatest reads for children.
