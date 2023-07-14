Angie Fishwick and fellow staff at The Robin Hood in Ashton-in-Makerfield have been raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support after a regular customer decided to lose all his hair in honour of his wife who died six years ago.

A female member of staff has also decided to get involved and will be joined by two survivors sitting next to her, helping promote that Macmillan is not just for end of life care. The shave will take place on Saturday July 15.

This event gave staff at the public house the idea to build up to the event throughout the week to raise as many funds as possible.

All funds raised will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

This has seen activities such as “splat the staff”, ice bucket challenges, pool tournaments in which staff play customers and a Macmillan quiz.

A number of prizes that are to be raffled off have also been donated for auction including an Australian rugby shirt signed by Tim Sheens and Johnathan Thurston, a signed shirt of Stephen Bunting and an authetnic framed picture of Ricky Hatton including certificate of authenticity.

To round off the week a darts tournament will be held on Sunday, and with over £3,000 raised they have already exceeded expectations.

One activity the pub has done is an ice bucket challenge.

Angie said: "We want to promote that Macmillan is there for survivors as well, anyone can do Brave The Shave and other chairty events but if people are not putting money forward there’s no point doing any of it.

"We are applauding every single person who puts their hand in their pocket, we’re very very passionate about it. One of the girls did this about three years ago and raised £1,400 so we were aiming for £2,000 maximum. If we could manage to raise £4,000 we’d be blown away by it.”

Macmilan helped over two million people affected by cancer in 2021 and are 98 per cent funded by voluntary donations, meaning fund-raisers are vitally important to maintain the service that they provide.