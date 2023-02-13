A pub in Wigan is set to celebrate five years of business after successfully navigating a tough lockdown period.Bosses of the Twisted Vine Ale House in Ashton say that its niche selection of real ale and craft beer is the reason why it came through those torried times.

While lockdown was tough on all businesses across the borough, owner Bob Nelson cites that constant changing of beverages has kept customers returning.

To celebrate the anniversary on February 17, Twisted Vine has invited musician Jonny Waring to perform, starting at 7.30pm and Bob hopes this will be the start of more regular entertainment at the venue.

He said: “After restrictions were lifted people came straight back, it’s a good atmosphere here and people might not feel as relaxed elsewhere, we sell good beer too!

“We want to continue entertaining people and host more live music events which we re-introduced recently.”

1 . WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. Owner Bob Nelson. Bob Nelson, owner of Twisted Vine Ale House says their niche offering of real ale and craft beer has helped bring customers back after lockdown Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. Jim Brown behind the bar. WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. Jim Brown behind the bar. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. WIGAN - 08-02-23 Twisted Vine ale house, Ashton-in-Makerfield, celebrates the fifth anniversary. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales