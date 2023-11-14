Wigan pub is calling on locals to cycle more than 1,200 miles to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

While it is a huge challenge, it isn’t quite as daunting as it might sound, because charity organisers at The Hawk in Hawkley Hall want participants to share the journey.

And it’s on static bikes too, so there's not need to worry about bad weather and steep hills either!

Pub regulars and members of the community have been taking turns to cycle part of the month-long challenge: a 1,206-mile journey which is the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats and bac, on static bikes at The Hawk Pub, Hawkley Hall, raising funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice. Pub manager Claire Bolton, centre, is pictured with Dave Parry, left, and Derek McCabe, right

All November the pub is challenging locals to cycle the equivalent distance of Land’s End to John O’Groats and back – 1,940km or 1,206 miles – on two exercise bicycles installed there

So far, they have cycled just over half their target distance. Pub regular, Criden Halsall has pedalled the furthest so far, travelling 33km one day then 50km the next.

The bikes have been provided by Be Well who are in full support of this fundraiser.

Claire Bolton is the manager of the Hawk and thinks it’s a great opportunity to help Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

She said: “Wards are closing down, there are not enough funds and everyone is touched by cancer at some time in their lives.

"As a pub and community, we can give something back.”

Every November the pub raises money for charity by doing different fundraisers chosen by the regulars and the aim is to raise £1000.

So far, they have raised £450 through their online GoFundMe page and donation buckets located in the pub.

Local businessman Wayne Woods has pledged to make up the difference if the pub does not manage to raise the target amount. But if they do, he will donate £250 to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

“It’s a community effort” Claire said she wants to encourage everybody to come and give it a go “They don’t even have to buy a drink!”

Last month hospice bosses warned it is facing a funding crisis as its income fails to keep up with the rising costs of delivering services.