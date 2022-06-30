For two hours a film crew descended on the Crooke Hall Inn to shoot scenes for the light-hearted series called Tareq Taylor’s Nordic Cuisine.

The titular hero - a chef, resaurateur and television presenter - is a well known face on small screens “up north”.

And he homed in on the Camra award-winning hostelry in Crooke Village because it is acclaimed both for its ales and its hearty meals.

Tareq Taylor (left) with Crooke Hall regulars Jodie Molyneux and Martin Dutton

Tareq was everywhere quizzing staff and customers before tucking into one of the establishment’s signature dishes, Crooked Chicken, while his friend devoured a steak and ale pie.

Landlady Libby Huddart said: “We just got a call out of the blue a few weeks ago asking if we minded hosting Tareq and his crew because they wanted to feature us in this Swedish reality show.

"It was all a bit of a shock and surprise, but we were delighted to welcome them. We’ve been told the programme is a little bit like a Scandanavian equivalent to Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip.

Left to right: Libby Huddart, Jonathan (the sound engineer) and bar supervisor Declan Baron-Livesay

"There’s food in there but also a lot of laughs. He found out that two of our regulars, Jodie Molyneux and Martin Dutton, were getting married soon so he taught them how to waltz for their first dance. It was all caught on film.

"We were pleased that Tareq and his friend enjoyed the food as well.”

Libby said that the programme seeks out the cuisine of different countries and last year went to Palestine. This year Tareq is touring Britain and settled on Crooke Hall for one of his visits because he said it looked a “proper traditional English pub selling no-nonsense good British grub.”

Sadly viewers won’t be able to see the show, which is due to air next year, on British TV, apparently because of Brexit.

Filming for the Swedish reality show at the Crooke Hall Inn

But Crooke Hall will be sent a link so they can hold a screening party!

The pub in the meantime is planning a charity beer festival which runs from September 2 to 4 in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

No fewer than 16 live bands have been confirmed so far and, needless to say, there will be a wide range of cask ales on offer too.