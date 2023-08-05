With the cost of living crisis and inflation putting even greater burden on domestic budgets, the Joseph Holt brewery is calling on big-hearted customers and others within their local communities to donate items of school wear to help those struggling to meet the cost.

Collection points have been set up at all of Joseph Holt’s 127 North West pubs - including the Edington Arms in Hindley and Douglas Bank in Wigan.

The brewery’s marketing manager, Paul Longmire, said: “Now that school is out for summer, this is also the time when uniform – which may well still be in good condition – may be disposed of, perhaps because children have grown out of it or pupils are changing school.

The Edington Arms pub in Hindley is one of two Wigan pubs taking part

"We want to collect these good quality items to give a lift to those families who are struggling.

“What`s more, recycling uniform will save landfill space and reduces greenhouse gases – so there is an environmental benefit too.”

According to recent research by The Children’s Society parents are still spending “exorbitant amounts” on school uniforms despite new rules brought in last year to keep costs down.

The organisation found parents are paying £422 per year for secondary school children and £287 for primary school children, for uniform on average.

Last year the brewery launched its inaugural school uniform appeal with thousands of items donated across the North West

Items of school wear can be dropped off at either of the Wigan pubs.

These will then be organised according to size and school and listed on the individual pub’s Facebook page.

Some will also be working with local schools to distribute items.

Anybody who would like uniform from the pubs just needs to direct message the pubs and pieces will be put aside for collection.

Any left over, will be donated to the schools directly.

Mr Longmire said: “Last year the response from customers and members was magnificent, showing how our pubs are very much at the heart of the communities they serve.