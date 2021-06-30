Wigan railway volunteers praised for keeping stations looking great

Hindley station

Wigan’s railway volunteers have been praised for their efforts in making the borough’s stations more attractive to commuters.

Railway firm Northern has been celebrating the work of community groups and volunteers across its network.

More than 20 rail partnerships and hundreds of station adopters and volunteers work with Northern to help make the rail environment more appealing for customers and local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindley station

From Cheshire to Northumberland, hundreds of volunteers give their time – through station adoption, “friends of” groups and community rail partnerships – to improve the environment in and around many of Northern’s stations.

To recognise the tireless work of the community volunteers, Northern is featuring highlights of their recent efforts on its social media channels.

Volunteers from the Friends of Hindley station have had their efforts put in the spotlight, having seen to upkeep of the station grounds for many years.

And other stations from across the borough have been kept fresh and floral over the years thanks to the efforts of locals. In December, artwork inspired by primary school pupils was unveiled at Orrell railway station, honouring the town’s rich industrial, architectural and cultural heritage.

Orrell station

The installation included depictions of Orrell Post, a rugby ball, nods to the bolt and nail making industries, spinning mills, coal mines, Orrell water park and the town’s schools.

And over the years at Wigan Wallgate, staff have been sprucing up patches of unused land on the platform by planting beautiful flower arrangements.

Carolyn Watson, Director of Stakeholder and Community Engagement at Northern, said: “Our community partners are the heartbeat of the railway and we’re extremely proud to work closely with them to deliver such a wide-ranging positive impact for the north of England.

“As well as making improvements at our stations, the community groups and volunteers are also working hard to help us deliver a more inclusive railway. Not only does their work improve the environment for customers, it also helps tackle isolation through involving the wider community and engaging with diverse groups.”

Carolyn added: “Customers – and the diverse communities we serve – are at the heart of all we do and there is no doubt that the volunteers across our network help to engage with those communities and support the delivery of more sustainable

futures.”