Wigan residents asked for their views on bringing disused railway lines back to life

Further work to bring disused railway lines back to life as paths for walking, cycling and scooting is being planned.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Proposals for Whelley Loop Line and the Standish Walking and Cycling Network build on previous improvements and will see paths extended.

Wigan Council wants to hear what people think about the plans before they progress.

Works are planned at the Whelley Loop Line and the Standish Walking and Cycling Network.
Coun Paul Prescott said: “Expanding the Bee Network here in Wigan borough really helps to connect our communities and gives people more options and choice when they are making those local journeys.

“Both of these projects are building on what we have achieved already.

"Creating a comprehensive walking and cycling network is not going to happen overnight, but with steps forward like these we can continue to improve our local network, make it easier for people to choose to travel actively, and all do our part for our physical and mental health and our environment.

“I’d really encourage everyone, especially if you live in the area, to look at the plans and have your say.”

Coun Paul Prescott Portfolio Holder for Planning, Environmental Services and Transport
The Whelley Loop Line proposals focus on the stretch between Canon Sharples Primary School and Hall Lane Bridge, with the path set to be upgraded to match the existing line, alongside options to make it easier to join from nearby streets.

In Standish, an off-road route between the town and Wigan will be created, with more high-quality surfacing and better access points.

Richard Nickson, director of cycling and walking at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “Not only does this infrastructure enable more people to walk, wheel and cycle in their community, it also forms an important part of the Bee Network – our vision to deliver a fully-integrated transport network connecting all modes of travel across Greater Manchester.

“TfGM has been working closely with Wigan Council to develop their schemes and we are delighted with the proposed improvements that would create better, safer connections between Wigan town centre and Standish, and upgrades to the Whelley Loop path.

“I would encourage all residents to have their say on these proposals.”

Both of these consultations run until Monday August 21.

To find out more and have your say, go to www.wigan.gov.uk/MajorProjects, email [email protected] or write to The Major Projects Team, Places Directorate, Wigan Council, PO Box 100, WN1 3DS.

