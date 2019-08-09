Wigan residents call for action over accident blackspot

Residents are urging the authorities to help put the brakes on speeding motorists on a Wigan road following a string of accidents.

Neighbours on Golborne Road in Ashton say action is needed after two serious crashes in six weeks and previous incidents including ones which have required air ambulance helicopters.

There have also been a number of more minor issues close to the turnings with Edge Green Lane and Edge Green Road.

Discussions are under way with Wigan Council and elected representatives and residents also hope to talk about what the community would like to see put in place.

Resident Tracy Turner said: “We’ve had a bit of a nightmare. There have been a few things going on and people who’ve lived here longer say it has been like this for years.

“It all opens out a bit as you leave Stubshaw Cross and the speed limit changes from 30mph to 40mph. People think that gives them licence to drive faster than 40mph.

“A couple of weeks ago somebody ran into a wall and porch as well as damaging the front of a car. That was at my neighbours’ house and they’ve got a young child. There was another accident about six weeks ago. We’ve had the air ambulance out a couple of times and there have been a lot of different incidents.”

Residents have now got in touch with councillors to champion their cause.

Appeals for help have also been made to Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, whose team have told Tracy and her neighbours to give full details of the problems.

Discussions on how to slow motorists down are now under way and Tracy says she hopes there are things that can be done almost immediately as well as those requiring a longer process.

She said: “There’s a solar-powered slow down sign at the corner and that has never worked in the two years I’ve lived here. That’s a quick and easy fix that can be done. I’d also like the slow down signs on the road repainted. Longer term we will be discussing things like barriers, chicanes and speed cameras, speed bumps. It’s all going to be down to what money is available though.”