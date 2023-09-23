Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, they are being urged to donate pre-loved fashion and homeware to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.

When sold in Cancer Research UK shops, each bag of items donated could be worth up to £25 to help support research into children's and young people's cancers.

Donations can be made at the borough's TX Maxx stores

Every year, around 190 children are diagnosed with the disease in the North West.

But the charity’s breakthroughs in research are helping to transform children’s cancer survival in the UK, which has more than doubled since the 1970s.

Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital is one of the centres across the UK taking part in ground-breaking clinical trials co-ordinated by Cancer Research UK’s children's cancer trials team, making innovative new treatments available in the area.

Jemma Humphreys, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for the North West, said: “Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults – from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment and the long-term side effects survivors often experience – so it needs different, dedicated research which campaigns like Give Up Clothes for Good help to fund.

“Thanks to our generous supporters, we’re discovering new ways to treat cancer, so children and young people can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of the disease.

"By donating any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store, people in Wigan can help ensure more people under the age of 25 in Wigan – and across the UK – survive cancer with a good quality of life.”

TK Maxx is the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s research into children’s and young people’s cancers, raising more than £44m since 2004.

Give Up Clothes for Good is one of the UK’s longest-running clothes collections and people can donate at any TK Maxx store all year round, including at Robin Retail Park in Wigan and Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.

Supporters can also help by wearing a gold ribbon badge – the awareness symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – available from Cancer Research UK shops during September.