Wigan residents concerned about the environment invited to join action group

Bolton and Wigan Friends of the Earth has been a mainstay of the environmental scene in Greater Manchester for 45 years.

As part of the national Friends of the Earth network, the group helped to successfully campaign for the world’s first climate change law and has also been active on local issues, including resisting fracking and protecting green spaces and nature.

Bolton and Wigan Friends of the Earth are holding a welcome meeting for new members concerned about the environment

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A welcome meeting for new members will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 4 at Bolton Socialist Club,

Helen Rimmer, North West Friends of the Earth organiser, said: “Groups like Bolton and Wigan Friends of the Earth play an important role in making sure local action is as robust as possible to tackle the climate and ecological emergency we are facing. After over 45 years of campaigning, the group is keen to get new members involved to lead the group in its next chapter.

“We know that there is a lot of local interest in environmental justice issues and we want to provide a space for a group of like-minded people to come together and take action. We’ll be supporting residents to campaign together on the issues that matter to them – from tackling fuel poverty through campaigning for warmer homes for all, to improving access to green space so everyone can benefit from a healthy environment.”