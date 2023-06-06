The bridleway in Standish is popular with residents wishing to keep fit or seeking a shortcut into the town centre – but it is currently not an official public right of way.​

The placement of a fence between Bradley Lane and Littleton Grove has resulted in residents submitting a legal claim for it to continue being used by the community.

A row has broken out after this fence was erected on a footpath in Standish

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim the path has been used for more than 20 years as part of a Definitive Map Modification Order, which is a record of public rights of way.

Katie Blakeway said: “My mum is disabled and uses that path to get herself to the shops and back as she wants her own sense of independence.

"This has now been taken away from her as she can’t get up and down the hill.

"I just want a gate on the fence that gives people full access to that path.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the residents’ case is successful, the path could become a public right of way and obstructing it would be illegal.

A Standish Voice spokesperson said: "Our recent committee meeting heard from a resident who spoke powerfully about how elderly people in the area were upset at now having to walk much further to reach the centre of Standish, and the evidence residents have compiled makes an overwhelming case for keeping the footpath open as a public right of way.

“We have asked Wigan Council to look into this matter urgently and we are supporting the residents in appealing to the authorities to keep the footpath clear for use by future generations.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said “We can confirm that we have received a submission from a number of local residents that a path off Littleton Grove, Standish should be considered a public right of way, following the placement of a fence on the path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are reviewing these submissions in line with the necessary process and will keep the local community updated as this progresses.”