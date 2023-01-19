Wigan Council is set to use the money to regenerate the Grade II listed building with its “five-floor masterplan” including a new world class dining experience, an underground bunker cinema, an art gallery for local artist Theodore Major’s “visionary work”, and a rooftop terrace for astronomy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to Haigh Woodland Park shared their reaction to the news.

Haigh Hall is set to be transformed after receiving £20m from the Levelling Up fund

Mario Worthington said: “I think its brilliant because the history of the place should never go amiss, it should be celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We love to freely walk around without any charges its fantastic.

"We’ve seen the hall in all its glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene and Mario Worthington.

"Its such a lovely building and its the pinnacle of Haigh Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think people always need somewhere to go.

“Lets hope they use it wisely as there has been a lot of money wasted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene Worthington said: “When we see the hall as it is now it saddens us, its a shame that its wasted.

Julie Robinson and Angela Tickle at AM Flowers, Haigh Woodland Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been to weddings and functions there.

"I remember the restaurant with the big log fire as you walked in, it was really welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"£20m is a lot of money.”

Angela Tickle, who co-owns AM flowers based at Haigh Woodland Park, said: “We think its a fantastic investment into the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia and Michael O'Grady.

"Hopefully, it will bring Haigh Hall back to its former glory and hopefully bring lots more new people into the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that local people will absolutely love it as well.

"It will hopefully help the local economy and tourism and bring lots more people to the park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael O’Grady said: “I think its an excellent idea and its good for the North of England and certainly for Wigan.”

When asked whether or not the money could be spent elsewhere, Michael said: “Possibly, but you’ve got to make a decision and I assume they’ve made the right one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celia O’Grady said: “”Its going to bring jobs and people together in the community so it is a very positive thing.

Brian Barton

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve got to have somewhere to come, to get together and to take you out of your everyday life as well.

“I know people are struggling with money, but hopefully that will resolve eventually, so yes I think it is a good thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Barton, who used to be a ranger at the park and gave talks at the hall, said: “Its a good opportunity for investment in Haigh.

"Its been lacking for quite some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With an estate this size and a building of that importance locally, I think the amount they’re spending is probably just about right.

"There’s no use doing things by half measures is there?

Advertisement Hide Ad