Wigan residents remain at war with local cricket club over parking chaos

Those living on Paris Avenue, Winstanley, say they remain frustrated by on-street parking by visitors to Goose Green Cricket Club despite putting forward several proposals.

Having raised what they believe were obvious parking issues when construction of the club was first announced 18 years ago, householders claim that little has been done to rectify this.

Following a meeting between them and club representitives, Chris Osborne, 63, states that not enough is being done to address the complaints.

Residents of Paris Avenue are continuing to raise concerns about the parking issues caused by the local cricket club - Goose Green Cricket Club.

The club is said to have accepted that there are parking problems, but only after photographic evidence was produced by those living on Paris Avenue.

Despite this, members continue to claim that they have no way of controlling where visitors park, irrespective of several options that have been suggested.

Among those ideas put forward by locals are a marshal who would ensure parking is on the club’s grounds or suitable alternatives that are in line with the Highway Code, as well as the placement of No Parking cones in Paris Avenue on days when the club is expecting visitors.

Mr Osborne said: “That will alleviate the parking concerns and highway safety but it will not overcome the noise, privacy and amenity losses we now suffer.

"Other complaints such as noise, trespass and privacy were all once again denied, the club offering residents the mere solace that they could have applied for an alcohol licence to 11pm but chose to make it 9pm.”

A particular instance in which noise was an issue for homeowners was the Family Fun Day, an event which the club insisted that disturbance lasted for one day, while Chris states that the set-up and removal of equipment in addition to the lateness on the day itself.

Another concern of Mr Osborne is the funding that the club has received from various public funds – including the Brighter Borough Fund which is in the gift of local councillors - despite being a private club.

He said: “The Brighter Borough Fund is aimed at providing funds to make local communities a better place to live. We don't see how £50,000 of funds has made Paris Avenue or Winstanley ward better. It has continued to ruin the lives of Paris Avenue residents.”

Meanwhile local authorities have disputed the claim, stating that applicants simply need to match the criteria outlined on their website.

Criteria for funding include organisations that are based in the Wigan borough and are able to demonstrate benefits to the area and/or operate on a voluntary or non-profit making basis.

Finally the alcohol licence in the opinion of the locals goes against the original planning consent which noted that no social refreshment activity was involved. The club stated that while they could have applied for a licence up until 11pm, they opted to make it 9pm instead.

Club chairman Coun Clive Morgan said: “Representatives of the club did meet with some of the residents of Paris Avenue.