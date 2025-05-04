Union Jack flags have been flying and people dressed in red, white and blue to mark the occasion.
Jean Hensey-Reynard has sent us this collection of photographs taken at Stubshaw Cross HMD Community Garden and a street party on Harvey Lane, Golborne.
