Wigan residents turn out in red, white and blue as VE Day celebrations begin

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th May 2025, 12:30 BST
Thursday, May 8 marks 80 years since VE Day and celebrations are already well under way in Wigan.

Union Jack flags have been flying and people dressed in red, white and blue to mark the occasion.

Jean Hensey-Reynard has sent us this collection of photographs taken at Stubshaw Cross HMD Community Garden and a street party on Harvey Lane, Golborne.

Are you holding an event to celebrate VE Day? You can now send us your story and photographs online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Dancing at the VE Day party on Harvey Lane, Golborne

Dancing at the VE Day party on Harvey Lane, Golborne Photo: Jean Hensey-Reynard

Lee as a newspaper seller, announcing victory

Lee as a newspaper seller, announcing victory Photo: Jean Hensey-Reynard

Revellers enjoy a sing-along as they mark 80 years since VE Day at a street party on Harvey Lane, Golborne

Revellers enjoy a sing-along as they mark 80 years since VE Day at a street party on Harvey Lane, Golborne Photo: Jean Hensey-Reynard

Jed Higson leading the way on the conga

Jed Higson leading the way on the conga Photo: Jean Hensey-Reynard

