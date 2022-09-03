News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan residents urged to donate unwanted clothes and homewares to help children beat cancer

Wiganers are being asked to clear out their wardrobes to help more young people survive cancer.

By Gaynor Clarke
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:45 pm

This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – they are being urged to donate clothes and homewares to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.

Read More

Read More
New facilities set to open as Wrightington Hospital is transformed to care for p...

Jemma Humphreys, the charity’s spokesman, said: “We want to help ensure more people under the age of 25 in Wigan and across the UK survive cancer with a good quality of life. So we hope as many people as possible will donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store. Not only could they help to save lives, they’ll also be reducing their environmental impact by giving their pre-loved items another lease of life.”

People are being urged to donate their unwanted clothes to the appeal

Most Popular

People can donate at any TK Maxx store all year round, including the stores at Robin Retail Park in Wigan and Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.

WiganTK MaxxCancer Research UK