Wigan residents urged to donate unwanted clothes and homewares to help children beat cancer
Wiganers are being asked to clear out their wardrobes to help more young people survive cancer.
This September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – they are being urged to donate clothes and homewares to TK Maxx’s Give Up Clothes for Good campaign, in support of Cancer Research UK for Children and Young People.
Jemma Humphreys, the charity’s spokesman, said: “We want to help ensure more people under the age of 25 in Wigan and across the UK survive cancer with a good quality of life. So we hope as many people as possible will donate any quality clothes or goods to their local TK Maxx store. Not only could they help to save lives, they’ll also be reducing their environmental impact by giving their pre-loved items another lease of life.”
People can donate at any TK Maxx store all year round, including the stores at Robin Retail Park in Wigan and Parsonage Retail Park in Leigh.