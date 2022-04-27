Wigan and Leigh Hospice is hosting an event named Plan For Tomorrow: Live For Today on Tuesday, May 3 as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, which runs from May 2 to 6.

The national campaign aims to get people talking about death, dying and grief and this year the focus is on being in a good place when you die.

Debbie Jones, manager of the practice development team at Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Debbie Jones, manager of the practice development team at the hospice, said: “Conversations about death and dying can be hard but we know there are people out there who need to think about this – and want to talk about it. For those people living with long-term conditions and their carers, this event will help them to plan for future care and they’ll learn how they can ensure that their wishes and preferences for end of life are heard and respected.

“It will be an informal friendly event, so please do pop in and see us.”

Plan For Tomorrow: Live For Today will take place from 10am to noon at the hospice’s Oak Centre, on Kildare Street, Hindley. Booking is not necessary and free parking is available.