Wigan residents urged to use new online tool to help keep their families safe from fire

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has a new online home fire safety check tool which can help to identify fire hazards in the home and provide advice on simple changes that could be made.

The free assessment tool, which takes between 10 and 15 minutes to complete, will give personalised advice by going through the home one room at a time and asking simple questions to help spot fire risks.

Head of prevention Paul Duggan said: “Half of fatal house fires are in homes with no working smoke alarms, with smoking the main cause of fire deaths. Cooking fires also account for most incidents our firefighters attend in the home.

It is hoped the tool will help to prevent fires in the home

“By taking the time to complete our new online fire safety check, residents can take simple steps to keep themselves, their loved ones and their home safe from fire. Ten minutes is just a small sacrifice compared to the potential lifetime of heartache an accidental house fire can cause.

“Make it your new year’s resolution – go to our website and do the online fire safety check today.”

The tool will also tell people if they are eligible for a home fire safety assessment by firefighters or prevention advisors.

Mr Duggan added: “As set out in our fire plan, launched last year, this new tool will help us target our face-to-face fire prevention work, to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected and get the support they need to stay safe from fire.”

Anyone identified as needing a home fire safety assessment will be asked to complete an online referral form so the service's contact centre can arrange a face-to-face visit.

Anyone unable to access the online tool can contact the fire service by phone on 0800 555 815.