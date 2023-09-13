Wigan retains Purple Flag status for being a safe place to enjoy nightlife

Watch more videos on Shots!

Overseen by the Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), the award is an international accreditation programme which acknowledges centres that are helping to create a safe and thriving location at night for all visitors.

The process of accreditation requires the town in question to meet a number of rigorous standards as well as identifying further opportunities to enhance what is on offer.

Wigan has retained its Purple Flag status.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, lead member for district centres and nighttime economy at Wigan Council, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have achieved Purple Flag status for another year. It reflects the hard work put in place by the council, its partners, and local businesses to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and welcoming evening.

“Our nighttime economy continues to thrive locally and all the businesses and services that operate within it play a central role in successfully retaining this position, we will work together to continuously improve and maintain this status.”

Place and Community Safety partnerships has been recognised as part of the accreditation for the continuous and extensive work to ensure the town centre is safer for all visitors. Campaigns such as Get Home Safe which raises awareness about the differences of private hire vehicles and hackney carriages and Call It Out – which shines a light on inappropriate behaviour and cat calling.

Further training initiatives and safety measures are in place across the borough through the safety and taxi marshal schemes which offer partygoers advice and support during a night out.

The flag also recognises places as vibrant destinations. It is fair to say that decades past have been more vibrant than the current ones. But it is hoped that with all the major developments going on at The Galleries, King Street, Wigan Pier and Eckersley’s Mills over the next couple of years, that Wigan will further justify that accreditation for hospitality.