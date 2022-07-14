A charity day is being organised by staff at Anchor, St Clement’s Court, which will be packed with events and entertainment, including a mini auction with a doll house and clarinet up for grabs, a raffle and a cake sale.

All money raised at the event will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Anchor, St Clement's Court

It takes place from noon to 4pm on Saturday, July 16 at the scheme on Worsley Mesnes Drive, in Worsley Mesnes.

Manager Vicky Smallwood said: “We want everyone to come and join us to have some fun, buy some things but most importantly help raise money for this vital charity. If there are any businesses or individuals who have items we can raffle or put in the auction, there is still time if they get in touch.”