The lorry became stuck under the bridge (credit: Gareth Jones)

Drivers are being advised to avoid Gathurst Bridge near Shevington due to delays.

The incident was first flagged up at around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon, with fire crews reportedly in attendance to free the large vehicle.

Social media users have been left less than impressed by the decision of the driver to attempt to go under the bridge.

One person wrote: “This lunatic was assessing the situation when I went up the hill. I thought he would have turned around and be gone by the time I came back.”

Another added: “There is a big sign saying low bridge.”

One person also stated this is part of a bigger problem.

They wrote: “It’s almost every day wagons come down past John Rigby College then struggle to turn around. We’ve been in touch with the council about having better signs further up. Apparently it’s the Sat Navs fault.”