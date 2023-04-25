News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
2 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
4 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
prescription reminder for Wigan patients as bank holiday and strikes approach
Three of the road closures are expected to cause moderate delaysThree of the road closures are expected to cause moderate delays
Three of the road closures are expected to cause moderate delays
Most Popular

• A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm April 1 to 5am May 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:Wigan