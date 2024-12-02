Wigan's motorists have seven roadworks disruptions to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And three are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows one closure already in place and expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 until 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays: M6 northbound, and southbound, junction s25 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm December 6 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 14, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 11, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.