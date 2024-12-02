Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to avoid
And three are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list shows one closure already in place and expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.
M6, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays: M6 northbound, and southbound, junction s25 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm December 6 to 6am December 16, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 14, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for electrical works.
M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 11, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.