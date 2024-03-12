Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6 until 6pm March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm March 17 to 5am March 18, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 26 to 25 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm March 18 to 6pm March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm March 19 to 5am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm March 25 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.