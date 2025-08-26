Motorists in and around Wigan will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for structure – maintenance.

M6, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 6, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A580, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 5, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction – bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 10pm August 30 to 5.30am September 5, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 23 to 26 – carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.

M6, from 9.30pm September 1 to 5am September 3, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 6 to 5am September 8, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm September 6 to 5am September 8, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm September 8 to 5am September 9, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is included in its schedule.