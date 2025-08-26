Wigan roadworks: nine for local drivers to be aware of
And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M58 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm August 26 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for structure – maintenance.
M6, from 9pm August 26 to 6am September 6, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.
A580, from 9pm August 30 to 6am September 5, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 22 to 26 – carriageway closure for construction – bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 10pm August 30 to 5.30am September 5, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 23 to 26 – carriageway closure due to renewal and repair to railway structure.
M6, from 9.30pm September 1 to 5am September 3, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 6 to 5am September 8, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
M6, from 9pm September 6 to 5am September 8, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for barriers – permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 8 to 5am September 9, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junction 27 – carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads is included in its schedule.