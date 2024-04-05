Wigan RSPCA: rescues, fund-raising and cuddly animals in a picture retrospective

They cover a period from the mid-1990s onwards.
1. Wigan RSPCA heroes
. Photo: STAFF
2. Straining at the leash are dogs with owners ready for the "Pounds for Hounds" sponsored dog walk organised by the Wigan branch of the RSPCA at Beacon Country Park, Up Holland, in 2007
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Toddler Mason Jones makes friends with Gina Senior in her dog costume collecting for the RSPCA at the Wigan Tesco store in May 2009 after running the London Marathon
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. A swan is rescued by RSPCA animal welfare officer David Hatton from Scot Lane fishing pond which had been polluted with oil or diesel. It was one of five birds saved
. Photo: MA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.