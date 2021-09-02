Wigan rugby club gives financial boost to mum's life-saving mission to the USA

Kirsty Jolley is raising money to travel to the USA so she can learn how to teach swim survival training in memory of her four-year-old son Presley Stockton, who drowned while on holiday.

Her grand total has been given a boost thanks to the efforts of Ince Rose Bridge’s Mini Bridgers, a group of children aged two to seven attending classes to learn about rugby.

They did their own version of a triathlon, where they scored tries, kicked goals and threw passes, and raised £1,519 for her fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mini Bridgers

Kirsty, who lives in Hindley, said: “They got in contact with me and wanted to support my fund-raising.

“I want to thank them for everything they have done.”

Little Presley drowned in a swimming pool during a family holiday in Tenerife in September 2018.

His mum does not want any other parents to endure a similar tragedy, so she hopes to teach youngsters how to stay safe in water.

Kirsty Jolley with son Presley Stockton

She has already raised more than half of the £11,000 she will need to go to the USA for the four-week course and has more fund-raising plans in the pipeline.

Kirsty said: “I have raised £6,500 so far.

“We are having a fun day fund-raiser on September 18 at Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club.

“There will be face painting, bouncy castles, a singer, DJ, children’s entertainer, ice cream van, sandwich van, name the teddy and

more.”

Infant swim survival is a skill that teaches babies and children to roll over from a face-down position and float if they ever fall into water, before they then learn how to swim.

It can ensure youngsters stay safe in the water and potentially save their lives.

Kirsty hopes to teach the skill to tots in the borough alongside Emma Aspinall, from Hindley Green, who set up charity DoIt4Loui after her own two-year-old son Loui drowned while on holiday in Tunisia in 2013.

Her younger son Preston Jolley has already had lessons with Emma and Kirsty wants to make sure as many children as possible know how to stay safe.

Donations to her fund-raising appeal can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hayley-johnsonnew.